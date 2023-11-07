XML Financial LLC Has $290,000 Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

XML Financial LLC lessened its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,336 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,086,641,000 after buying an additional 63,358,143 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,064,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $658,835,000 after acquiring an additional 930,876 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Williams Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,750,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $649,796,000 after acquiring an additional 136,216 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,383,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $429,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:WMB opened at $35.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $36.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.14.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 80.27%.

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Recommended Stories

