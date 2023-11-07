Safe (SAFE) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $62.58 Million

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. Safe has a total market capitalization of $62.58 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded down 44.6% against the US dollar. One Safe coin can currently be bought for $3.00 or 0.00008659 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Safe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.49 or 0.00148445 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00040864 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00024109 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 3.00376746 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.