New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EDU. TheStreet raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $42.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on EDU

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Price Performance

EDU opened at $65.53 on Tuesday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 12 month low of $24.17 and a 12 month high of $69.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.88.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.25%. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of New Oriental Education & Technology Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. XY Capital Ltd raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 376.4% during the 3rd quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 102,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 81,303 shares during the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,899,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,194,000 after acquiring an additional 623,435 shares during the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 299,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,376,000 after acquiring an additional 46,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quaero Capital S.A. purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,766,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.