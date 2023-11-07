SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.80% from the company’s previous close.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $52.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.97. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $64.52.

In other news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 140,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $7,946,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,838,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $7,946,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,838,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $3,303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,416,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,000 shares of company stock worth $12,353,800 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 136.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 165.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 364.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 82.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

