Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,739 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Lam Research worth $150,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Stock Up 0.8 %

LRCX opened at $639.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $635.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $623.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $84.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.52. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $397.06 and a one year high of $726.53.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LRCX. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James began coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $660.00.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

