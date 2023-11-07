Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 14,160 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 634,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,160 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Amgen worth $140,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 6.2% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 24,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 541,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 112,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,957,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Amgen by 8.2% in the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3,541.1% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,253,000 after purchasing an additional 136,899 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Amgen

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $272.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.62. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.