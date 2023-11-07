CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 435.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,250,907 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,656,187 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.33% of CEMEX worth $136,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the second quarter worth $53,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 31.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEMEX Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE CX opened at $6.72 on Tuesday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $8.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.20 price objective on shares of CEMEX in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.47.

CEMEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

