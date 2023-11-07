Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $128.64 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,065,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 236,129 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of AT&T worth $128,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 159.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 41,000.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth $32,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Trading Down 0.9 %

AT&T stock opened at $15.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $112.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.90.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

