Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,215,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 35,200 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of General Electric worth $133,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 2.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 2.4% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in General Electric by 0.6% in the second quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in General Electric by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE stock opened at $111.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. General Electric has a one year low of $59.57 and a one year high of $117.96.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GE. Oppenheimer cut General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Argus upped their target price on General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.93.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

