Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 377,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56,346 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $125,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Hubbell by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after buying an additional 8,679 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 57.2% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Hubbell by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,360,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,107,000 after acquiring an additional 121,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:HUBB opened at $278.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $219.77 and a twelve month high of $340.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.61.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.86.

Read Our Latest Report on HUBB

Hubbell Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.