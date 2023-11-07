Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,257,611 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 99,129 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.07% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $110,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMHC. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1,182.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,193,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,694 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 241.8% during the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 22,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 15,870 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 23.7% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 456,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,009,000 after acquiring an additional 87,453 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $42.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $25.36 and a 1-year high of $52.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.79.

Several research firms recently commented on TMHC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $47.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.42.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 112,500 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $5,176,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,401,331.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

