Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Booking worth $117,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Booking by 98,894.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,895,257,000 after buying an additional 17,718,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,068,137,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 15,671.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 334,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $886,014,000 after acquiring an additional 331,923 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 503.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,684,000 after acquiring an additional 157,518 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Booking by 3,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on BKNG. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,677.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Booking from $3,450.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,275.36.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $1,760,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,142,440.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $92,821.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,992.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $1,760,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,142,440.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $9,258,038. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Stock Performance

Booking stock opened at $2,971.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,797.92 and a 12 month high of $3,251.71. The company has a market cap of $106.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,009.47 and its 200-day moving average is $2,866.90.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.85 by $4.47. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 826.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $53.03 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

