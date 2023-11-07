Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,585 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $119,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.1% during the second quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 4.9% during the first quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Elevance Health by 22.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 0.9% in the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $454.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $449.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $453.81. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $544.01. The company has a market cap of $106.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.07 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $555.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.17.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

