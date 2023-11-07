Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stake Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,787 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Synopsys worth $116,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 78,551.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,722,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,166,206,000 after buying an additional 41,669,021 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $891,507,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 1,380.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,601,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,645 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 351.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,170,000 after buying an additional 1,380,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 113,493.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $1,139,055.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,221,081.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $1,139,055.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,221,081.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total value of $2,349,825.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,737,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,469 shares of company stock worth $8,244,769 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Trading Up 0.4 %

SNPS opened at $489.94 on Tuesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.33 and a 1 year high of $502.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $466.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $439.05. The stock has a market cap of $74.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.45, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Synopsys

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.