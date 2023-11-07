Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,350 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $107,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 27 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.0% in the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.9% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 61 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total value of $116,839.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,169.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total value of $116,839.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,169.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total value of $1,911,511.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,747,189.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,642 shares of company stock valued at $9,041,139 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,068.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.77 billion, a PE ratio of 49.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,890.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,970.00. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,344.05 and a 52 week high of $2,175.01.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMG shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,925.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,375.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,161.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.