PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,521,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 97,605 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $101,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PayPal in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on PayPal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DZ Bank raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.42.

PayPal Stock Down 2.6 %

PYPL opened at $54.62 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $92.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.21 and its 200-day moving average is $63.71. The company has a market capitalization of $59.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.