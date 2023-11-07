McIlrath & Eck LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAT. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $45.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.42 and a 200 day moving average of $45.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $41.16 and a 12 month high of $50.00.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.