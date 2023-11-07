McIlrath & Eck LLC Makes New $36,000 Investment in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 513.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 888,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,176,000 after buying an additional 743,881 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the second quarter worth $5,130,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the first quarter worth $5,180,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 918,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,635,000 after buying an additional 229,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 5.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,885,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,311,000 after buying an additional 213,652 shares in the last quarter. 34.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SA shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Seabridge Gold in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Seabridge Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE SA opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $995.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.30 and a beta of 0.91. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $16.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.34.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. As a group, analysts forecast that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

