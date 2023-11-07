McIlrath & Eck LLC Makes New $32,000 Investment in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CP. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,281,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,526,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,478 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 30,263,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,330,353,000 after acquiring an additional 698,587 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,496,807,000 after acquiring an additional 695,215 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at $1,136,503,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,216,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,016,882,000 after acquiring an additional 294,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CP opened at $74.30 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $68.92 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The firm has a market cap of $69.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1384 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 16.82%.

Several research firms recently commented on CP. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.22.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

