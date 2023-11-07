McIlrath & Eck LLC Has $28,000 Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

McIlrath & Eck LLC trimmed its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 71.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 514.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,461,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085,365 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 102,209.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,637 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 9,258.8% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,192,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,005 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Novartis by 19.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,604,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Novartis by 103.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,806 shares during the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $93.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.36 and a 200-day moving average of $100.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.98 and a 12-month high of $105.61. The firm has a market cap of $198.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

