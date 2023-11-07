McIlrath & Eck LLC Acquires 355 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,055,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,109,000 after purchasing an additional 70,057 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,071,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,330,000 after purchasing an additional 202,121 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 5.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,886,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,035,000 after purchasing an additional 103,600 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,713,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,832,000 after purchasing an additional 34,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,408,000 after purchasing an additional 17,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 4,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $141,400.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,045.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

La-Z-Boy Stock Performance

LZB opened at $30.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.48. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $22.65 and a 52 week high of $33.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.08.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $481.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

La-Z-Boy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.1815 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.60%.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

