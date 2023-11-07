McIlrath & Eck LLC Raises Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTR opened at $44.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.06, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $53.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 947.42%.

VTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.85.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

