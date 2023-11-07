MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Stock Holdings Raised by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $9,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of MYR Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 13,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MYR Group by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of MYR Group by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in MYR Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,008,000. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP William Fry sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.05, for a total transaction of $507,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,434 shares in the company, valued at $933,251.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP William Fry sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.05, for a total value of $507,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,251.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,577,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,018,503.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MYR Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $115.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.50 and a 200-day moving average of $135.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.07. MYR Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.75 and a twelve month high of $156.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $939.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.48 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on MYRG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Sidoti upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of MYR Group from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

MYR Group Profile

(Free Report)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

