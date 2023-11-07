Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $28.18 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Granite Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,808 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.1% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.7% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F lifted its position in Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOG. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.69.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,576 shares of company stock valued at $13,593,261 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $131.45 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.57 and a fifty-two week high of $142.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.68.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

