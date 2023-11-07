McIlrath & Eck LLC Has $83,000 Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 629 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its holdings in shares of Target by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 4,565 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Target from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their price target on Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of TGT opened at $111.06 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.70. The company has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.81.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 60.44%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

