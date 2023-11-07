CBB Bancorp, Inc. (CBBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on November 22nd

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th.
CBB Bancorp Trading Up 2.0 %
CBBI opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average of $10.05. CBB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.16 and a 12 month high of $12.23. The firm has a market cap of $108.02 million, a P/E ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.55.
CBB Bancorp Company Profile
