CBB Bancorp, Inc. (CBBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on November 22nd

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th.

CBB Bancorp Trading Up 2.0 %

CBBI opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average of $10.05. CBB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.16 and a 12 month high of $12.23. The firm has a market cap of $108.02 million, a P/E ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.55.

CBB Bancorp Company Profile

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; business lines of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.

