Cinemark Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cinemark in a research note issued on Monday, November 6th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $874.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.61 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

CNK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cinemark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cinemark in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on Cinemark from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cinemark from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.39.

Cinemark Stock Performance

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $19.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cinemark

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,273,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,316,000 after purchasing an additional 128,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,649,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,303,000 after acquiring an additional 359,501 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 11,534,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,262 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 297.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,987,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,870,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,237,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the period.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Featured Stories

