Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Wolfspeed by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Wolfspeed by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000.

Insider Activity

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.01 per share, for a total transaction of $235,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $470,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Wolfspeed Price Performance

Shares of WOLF stock opened at $33.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 5.44. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.35 and a 12-month high of $95.63.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.22). Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 80.46%. The company had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Wolfspeed Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Featured Articles

