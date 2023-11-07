United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 665 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in United Rentals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on URI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $6,728,397.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,747.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI stock opened at $438.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $316.59 and a one year high of $492.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $441.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $420.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.82.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.16%.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.