Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires 404 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 273.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Equifax by 118.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 94.4% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Performance

EFX opened at $180.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.86. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.95 and a 1 year high of $240.35.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 19.15%. Equifax’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total value of $1,166,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,496,372.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total transaction of $1,166,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,496,372.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $166.27 per share, with a total value of $151,970.78. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,704.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EFX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Equifax from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Equifax from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equifax in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Equifax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Equifax from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.19.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

