Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Sold by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 133.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 6,306.3% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 273.2% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $365,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,339,730.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,414,400 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $34.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.00. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.19%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

