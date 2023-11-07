Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,751 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,171 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,425,000 after purchasing an additional 52,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on DHI. Raymond James raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.47.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of DHI opened at $117.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.34 and a 200 day moving average of $114.24. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.04 and a twelve month high of $132.30.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

