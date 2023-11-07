Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,923 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SU. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 30,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 525,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,652 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 81.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,533,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,952,000 after buying an additional 689,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SU shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Desjardins lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TD Securities lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

SU stock opened at $33.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.18. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.22.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 20.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.393 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

