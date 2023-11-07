Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,538 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lennar by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Lennar by 494.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse purchased 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.06 per share, for a total transaction of $100,909.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,385.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,157 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $121,496.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,796,843.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Banse purchased 820 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.06 per share, for a total transaction of $100,909.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,385.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,599 shares of company stock worth $301,984 in the last 90 days. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lennar Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:LEN opened at $118.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $76.79 and a 12 month high of $133.24. The company has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LEN shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.41.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

