Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,202 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 51.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Quarry LP lifted its position in CoStar Group by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 355.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 274.8% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $77.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.43. The company has a current ratio of 13.31, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.87. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.12 and a 12 month high of $92.36.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.09.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

