Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 480 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,636 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $182.80 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $150.90 and a 1-year high of $225.57. The company has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.41%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $227.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.67.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $2,276,521.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

