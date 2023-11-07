ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRC) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRC – Free Report) by 51.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 204,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,576 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 4.40% of ClimateRock worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in ClimateRock in the first quarter valued at $715,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of ClimateRock in the first quarter valued at $3,116,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of ClimateRock in the first quarter valued at $625,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClimateRock in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ClimateRock in the first quarter valued at $2,036,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

ClimateRock Stock Performance

Shares of CLRC stock opened at $10.95 on Tuesday. ClimateRock has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.71.

About ClimateRock

ClimateRock focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination within climate change, environment, renewable energy and emerging, and clean technologies.

