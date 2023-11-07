Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 1,668 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. trimmed its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VALE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Vale by 125.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vale by 7.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Vale by 28.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Vale by 55.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 151,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 54,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vale during the first quarter worth about $277,000. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VALE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Vale from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.02.

Vale Price Performance

Vale stock opened at $14.61 on Tuesday. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $19.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average is $13.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $65.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 22.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Vale Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1541 per share. This represents a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Further Reading

