Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 50.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 58.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSEM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum raised Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Tower Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $24.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.10 and a 200-day moving average of $33.55. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

