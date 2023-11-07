Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,033 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in United Microelectronics by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,537,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,909,000 after purchasing an additional 478,742 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in United Microelectronics by 15.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 13,219,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,067 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in United Microelectronics in the first quarter valued at about $81,057,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in United Microelectronics by 15.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,887,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,536 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,851,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,741,000 after acquiring an additional 240,428 shares during the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Microelectronics Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of United Microelectronics stock opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.17. United Microelectronics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on United Microelectronics from $8.40 to $10.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Microelectronics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

