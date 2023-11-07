Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Bought by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 254.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,049,000 after purchasing an additional 241,026 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,733,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at about $294,683,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 140.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,694,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,358,000 after purchasing an additional 990,485 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.50.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Spotify Technology stock opened at $167.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.98. The company has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.80 and a beta of 1.65. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $70.01 and a 1 year high of $182.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 32.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

