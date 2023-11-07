Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 287.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,633,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,155,174,000 after buying an additional 181,393 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,826,333,000 after purchasing an additional 83,858 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,982,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,008,870,000 after purchasing an additional 13,204 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,100,514 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $785,391,000 after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 535.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,889 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $210.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.40.

Teleflex stock opened at $213.27 on Tuesday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $177.63 and a 12-month high of $276.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.46%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

