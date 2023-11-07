Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,909 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Healthcare AI Acquisition worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in Healthcare AI Acquisition by 428.6% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,176,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,270,000 after buying an additional 953,894 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in Healthcare AI Acquisition by 78.7% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 750,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,832,000 after buying an additional 330,780 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Healthcare AI Acquisition by 1,322.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 534,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after buying an additional 497,035 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $4,965,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $4,369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.65% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAIA opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.76.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Profile

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends on healthcare and pharmaceutical companies in the e-clinical, healthcare information technology, or outsourced pharmaceutical services industries.

