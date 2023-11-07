Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Acquired by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Northern Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Northern Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 16,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Northern Trust by 11.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 610.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 44,822 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Northern Trust

In other Northern Trust news, CEO Michael O’grady purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,779 shares in the company, valued at $14,307,612.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason J. Tyler purchased 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.55 per share, for a total transaction of $87,142.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,520.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael O’grady purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,307,612.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 26,356 shares of company stock worth $1,711,872 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.55.

Northern Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $70.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.47. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $62.44 and a 52-week high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.09.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.93%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

