MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Holdings Lowered by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 576 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 16.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Markel Corp grew its position in MSCI by 3.4% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in MSCI by 42.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in MSCI by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the first quarter valued at approximately $701,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $554.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of MSCI from $620.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $510.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $559.47.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $497.15 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $450.00 and a 52-week high of $572.50. The stock has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $514.76 and a 200-day moving average of $502.07.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. MSCI had a net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. The company had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $768,560.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,893,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

