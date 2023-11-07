Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Makes New $116,000 Investment in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,146,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,497,000 after buying an additional 69,137 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,055,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,276,000 after buying an additional 95,828 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,227,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,395,000 after purchasing an additional 39,680 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,052,000 after purchasing an additional 424,364 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 178.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,334,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,410,000 after purchasing an additional 854,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $18.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Office Properties Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -185.19%.

OPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of June 30, 2023, approximately 63% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned and leased 155 properties as of June 30, 2023, with approximately 20.8 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

