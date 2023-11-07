ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $66.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.02. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $59.61 and a 1 year high of $111.35.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $333,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,532 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,109.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $333,987.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,109.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,719. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.20.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

