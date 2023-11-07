Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 199,348 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 563.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 234,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,348 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KYN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 111,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth $142,782,000,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $492,000.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

KYN opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.38. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $9.34.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th.

(Free Report)

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.