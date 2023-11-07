Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 20,041 Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSR. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fisker by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Fisker by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fisker in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Fisker by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 42,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 26,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Fisker by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 92,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 34,099 shares during the period. 33.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on FSR shares. Bank of America started coverage on Fisker in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Fisker from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. R. F. Lafferty cut their price objective on Fisker from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Fisker from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Fisker from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fisker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Fisker Stock Performance

Shares of FSR opened at $4.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average is $5.92. Fisker Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $8.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. Fisker had a negative return on equity of 109.16% and a negative net margin of 39,127.70%. The firm had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fisker Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fisker

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

