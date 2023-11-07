Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Acquires New Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter worth about $353,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 54.1% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 169,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,378,000 after purchasing an additional 59,341 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 48.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 489,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,817,000 after purchasing an additional 160,758 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 50.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 24.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 857,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,794,000 after purchasing an additional 168,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,069,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,069,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,653.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915 over the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Price Performance

PCAR stock opened at $86.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.89. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $64.33 and a twelve month high of $90.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.32.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

